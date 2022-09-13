Photo Release

September 13, 2022 2022 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino awardees: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, Senate Committee on National Defense and Security Chairman, makes a special citation to the three soldier-awardees in this year’s Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos of 2022 – Technical Sgt. Joel L. Tuganan, Col. Maria Victoria P. Juan, Col. Stephen L. Cabanlet – during Tuesday’s awarding ceremony and presentation of Senate resolution honoring and commending the excellence, sacrifices and heroism of teachers, policemen and soldiers, September 13, 2022. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)