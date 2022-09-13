Photo Release

September 13, 2022 Gratitude to outstanding Filipinos: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri expresses his gratitude to this year’s 10 recipients of the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos award Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Before adopting Senate Resolution No. 106, which honors awardees for their contributions to society, Zubiri said all the awardees deserve every bit of this award. Each awardee received a cash prize of P1 million each (net of tax), a golden medallion, and “The Flame” trophy. Zubiri added this year’s award is “sweeter” for him having a fellow native of Bukidnon as one of the awardees—Junmerth Jorta, teacher and officer-in-charge of Keupiyanan Te Balugo, a last mile school in San Fernando, Bukidnon. “I am very proud of him and all the soldiers and policemen and teachers that have won in this year’s awards. But just to put it in proper context, San Fernando, Bukidnon, is one of the most interior municipalities of our province. It holds about 60 to 70 percent indigenous peoples as its population. They are the most in need particularly in the field of education,” Zubiri said. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)