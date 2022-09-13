Photo Release

September 13, 2022 Senate honors Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos: Senators pose for posterity with recipients of the 2022 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos Award during the plenary session Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The Senate adopted Resolution No. 106, taking into consideration Resolution Nos. 108, 151, 154, 188, 208, and 210, commending the 10 awardees for "their loyalty and dedication to the Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines, for their faithful performance of their sworn duties and responsibilities beyond reproach, and for being model citizens in their respective communities." This year's Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos are: teachers Junmerth Jorta, Christine Joy Aguila, Leonila Dans, Mark Nolan Confesor; soldiers 1st Sgt. Joel Tuganan, Col. Maria Victoria Juan, Col. Stephen L. Cabanlet; and police officers PEMS Rogelio Rodriguez, Jr., PCpt. Rosalino Panlaqui, PCol. Lambert Suerte. The Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos, being awarded by the Metrobank Foundation, Inc., is a career-service recognition that honors the excellence, dedication, heroism and sacrifices of Filipino teachers, soldiers and police officers. (Senate PRIB Photos)