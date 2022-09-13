Photo Release

September 13, 2022 Smishing feeds on the unemployed: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, in his co-sponsorship of Senate Bill No. 1310, under Committee Report No. 5 or the “Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Act,” expresses dismay over the proliferation of text scams, which he said, preys on poor unemployed individuals. Villanueva, during the plenary session Tuesday, September 13, 2022, said that with unemployment rate at 5.2 percent this July, jobless individuals need real opportunities and not scams. “This representation is particularly upset by recruitment text scams or smishing because they feed on the desperation of unemployed Filipinos who are tricked to part with their personal information and money in order to land a non-existent job. Unfortunately, these acts are made possible, thanks to the anonymity in SIM card ownership -- an anonymity that has been exploited by criminals,” Villanueva said, noting that there are 162.7 million subscribers of Globe, Smart and DITO telecommunications. “These 162.7 million subscribers are the potential pool of victims and we could just imagine the disaster it will bring if we don’t do anything to stop these perpetrators,” he added. (Senate PRIB Photos)