Photo Release

September 14, 2022 Ensuring adequate funding for health and education: Sen. Pia Cayetano, senior vice chairperson of the Committee on Finance, stresses the need for the health and education sectors to have adequate funding that are within targets provided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. During the Development Budget Coordinating Committee briefing on the highlights of the proposed P5.268 trillion 2023 national budget Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Cayetano noted the absence of “a clear indication that we need to improve our delivery of education, and the delivery of health.” To illustrate, Cayetano said, the target provided for education is between 4 to 6 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) while the budget for the Department of Education is only 2.9 percent of GDP. “Since we have a lot of catching up to do, I don’t think it’s enough that we are near 4 percent… I think we should be on the upper end. Let’s be clear about that. And with health, the recommended spending is 5 percent of GDP and our actual is 1.38 percent in 2021. And for the NEP (National Expenditure Program) it’s 1.37 percent. I think we need a lot of clarity here,” Cayetano said. In a presentation, Budget Sec. Amenah Pangandaman informed the committee that the biggest allocation is for the social services sector amounting to P2.07 trillion or 39.3 percent of the proposed 2023 budget. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)