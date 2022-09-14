Photo Release

September 14, 2022 Chiz presides CA panel to grill Abalos: Sen. Francis Escudero presides over the Committee on the Interior and Local Government of the Commission on Appointments Wednesday, September 14, 2022 to determine the fitness of Benjamin Abalos Jr. as Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government. The panel endorses the ad interim appointment of Abalos for plenary deliberations after a lengthy discussions on the effect of the Mandanas-Garcia Supreme Court ruling increasing the internal revenue allotment (IRA) for local government units (LGUs), and at the same time, devolving some services of the national government agencies to LGUs. Escudero said that early this year, the projected IRA of LGUs will go down in 2023 and 2024 by approximately 15 percent because it is based on the internal revenue collections of the national government three years ago, or in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country and the globe. Because of the Mandanas-Garcia ruling, the additional IRA that the LGUs will receive from the national government will be P755 billion. However, the devolved functions to the LGUs would involve P1.4 trillion. “This is a matter that I think that the DILG, the Department of Finance and the Department of Budget and Management should address before we reach 2023,” Escudero said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)