Photo Release

September 14, 2022 What are the govt’s programs to reduce inequality?: Sen. Win Gatchalian raises this question to Economic Planning Secretary and National Economic and Development Authority Director-General Arsenio Balisacan during the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) briefing on the proposed P5.368-trillion budget for 2023 Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Citing the Gini Index, which measures income inequality within a nation or social group, Gatchalian pointed out that the increase in the poverty rate due to the pandemic worsened the problem of inequality in the country. This was very prevalent in the education sector, of which 80 to 90 percent of Filipino students had to fend for themselves to pursue their studies because they lacked internet access, according to Gatchalian. “Is there a significant intervention the government will do to reduce inequality?” the senator asked. In response, Balisacan said the 8-point agenda that the economic managers are preparing would help improve inclusivity and open up opportunities to less privileged Filipinos. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)