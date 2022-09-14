Photo Release



Sen. Villar gives PBBM a book on farm schools: A Book of Directory of Farm Schools,Tourist Farms and Learning Sites in the Philippines was handed down to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. by Senator Cynthia Villar during Signing of EO for the Moratorium on the Annual Amortization of Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries, on September 13, 2022, in Malacanang.

The directory is a part of Sen Villar’s effort to promote farm tourism and farm schools in the country. This also serves as a reference guide for farm enthusiasts, interested trainees and tourists. Senator Imee Marcos and DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella also joined the handover.