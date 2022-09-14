Photo Release

September 14, 2022 Addressing unemployment gap: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, during the briefing by the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) on the proposed P5.3680 trillion 2023 national budget Wednesday, September 14, 2022, asks economic managers how they would address the unemployment gap considering that an estimated 1.5 million new graduates would be joining the workforce next year. Economic Planning Secretary and National Economic and Development Authority Director-General Arsenio Balisacan said that while they do not expect a sharp decline in the unemployment rate next year, a number of additional jobs would be created, especially as the country continues to open its economy. “We are making sure there would be more stimulus for job creation in the next quarter. More economic activities, particularly among small and medium enterprises,” Balisacan said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)