September 14, 2022 Villar supports confirmation of Remulla, Abalos: Sen. Cynthia Villar in her co-sponsorship speeches during the plenary session of the Commission on Appointments Wednesday, September 14, 2022, endorses the confirmation of the appointments of Justice Sec. Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla and Local Government Sec. Benhur Abalos Jr. Villar said “there is no other person better for the job” to lead the Department of the Interior and Local Government than Abalos, “who is one of the most awarded local chief executives of our time.” In supporting Remulla, Villar said: “Among all the scattered lights now serving and guiding the people, he is a beacon that stands as one of the brightest. The President has indeed chosen well.” (Bibo Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)