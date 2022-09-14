Photo Release



Revilla supports postponement of barangay polls: Senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. today co-sponsored Committee Report No. 4 seeking to postpone the December 2022 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

“Narinig natin ang mga punto ng magkabilang panig. And in the interest of the greater good, another postponement cannot be evaded,” Revilla said.

He also remarked that the discussion to call off the polls needed to be decided urgently to avoid incurring more costs, noting the pronouncement of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) that it will continue to prepare for the upcoming elections in the absence of a law postponing it.

The solon also stressed that the uncertainty has brewed conflict on ground. "Ang ina-avoid po natin ay ang magkabangga pa ang mga magkaka-barangay, magkakaibigan, magkakapit-bahay, eh wala naman palang eleksyon. At kailangan ang pinal na desisyon para mahupa ang namumuong pagtutunggali ito sa baba.

Hindi na dapat pa lalong lumala ang sitwasyon sa ating mga barangay.

We have to diffuse this brewing tension and it can be achieved only after we settle this once and for all," he explained.

The veteran lawmaker added that in the formulation and deliberation of the measure, the public's welfare was considered, especially that government funds can be used in other programs that would benefit the people amidst the ongoing pandemic.

“Sa panukalang ito, tinimbang natin ang sitwasyon ng bansa sa kasalukuyan – ang hirap ng buhay at hindi pa ring natatapos na pandemya sa isang banda, at ang epekto ng postponement sa buhay at kapakanan ng taumbayan.”, he remarked.

Sen. Revilla, in closing, said that the postponement must be utilized to ensure that more Filipinos will be able to exercise their right to vote come election time.