Photo Release

September 14, 2022 Marawi siege victims’ fund: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during the briefing by the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) Wednesday, September 14, 2022, on the proposed P5.268 trillion national budget for next year, asks Department of Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangandaman to clarify the P1 billion allocation for the Marawi siege victims. Dela Rosa said an estimated P30 billion is needed to compensate the Marawi victims. “Unfortunately, for this year, the proposed budget allocation for the Marawi siege victims is only P1 billion. I fear this will not be enough,” Dela Rosa said. He said the extremists could exploit the issue and claim that the government had neglected the Mawari victims. Pagandaman said the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Fund has been included in the 2023 national budget under the 31-billion Calamity Fund for next year. She said the Marawi program was not funded in the previous year and the P1 billion would be a start-up fund. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)