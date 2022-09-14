Photo Release

September 14, 2022 Striking the balance: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. gives his full support for the postponement of the 2022 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections to avoid further government spending in favor of more urgent programs to address health and economic needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In his co-sponsorship speech of Senate Bill No. 1306 under Committee Report No. 4 at the plenary session, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Revilla said that the committee weighed all options and listened to all sides and found that "in the interest of the greater good, another postponement cannot be evaded." “In this measure, we weighed the situation of the country at this time - the hardship of life and the continuing pandemic on one side and the effect of the postponement of elections on the lives and welfare of our people on the other," Revilla said in English and Filipino. He also said that postponement of elections will "diffuse brewing tension" among candidates and will give them more time to prepare for next year's elections. "To strike the balance, in pushing for this postponement, we also have to ensure that it will be utilized so that more Filipinos are able to exercise their right of suffrage come elections time. After all, their choice always decides the fate of our nation," Revilla added. (Senate PRIB photos)