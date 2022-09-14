Photo Release

September 14, 2022 Applause for newly confirmed officials: Senate President and Commission on Appointments Chairperson Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri applauds the confirmation of the ad interim appointments of Secs. Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla and Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos, Jr. to the Department of Justice and the Department of the Interior and Local Government, respectively. During the body’s plenary session Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Zubiri extolled Abalos for having the traits of a good leader. “He listens to you, he consults his people and he has remained humble all throughout the time we have known him for two decades already. Even with the vast influence he holds in this administration, he still answers your call. He still calls you back,” Zubiri said. He also noted that the confirmation of Abalos and Remulla extended into the time of the Senate proceedings because of the number of people who wants to support the two appointees. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)