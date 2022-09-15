Photo Release

September 15, 2022 Peace and order essential for economic recovery: Sen. Joseph Victor "JV" G. Ejercito, during the public hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, Thursday, September 15, 2022, calls on law enforcement agencies to update the committee on the status of their investigations on the recent spate of crimes and violence, such as kidnappings, abductions and disappearances perpetrated against Filipinos and foreign nationals. Ejercito said local and foreign businessmen are alarmed after seeing viral videos of violent crimes on social media and expressed concerns for their welfare and safety. "We do not want to cause panic because we want to be on our way to [economic] recovery," Ejercito said. He said the updates and recommendations of the law enforcement agencies will help the committee weigh if the "social costs" of letting foreign business such as Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), which are allegedly being used by violent foreign syndicates to enter the country, outweigh the financial gains it brings to the economy. (Albert Calvelo / Senate PRIB)