“No one is above the law” – Revilla: Senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. today denounced the spate of reported kidnappings during the investigation of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs. He reiterated to the public that “no one is above the law”, which serves as a strong reminder to perpetrators that the government will never turn a blind eye whenever laws are violated.

“Baka kasi nalilimutan ito ng mga masasamang loob na walang takot lumabag sa ating mga batas. In as much as our government will always endeavor and strive to protect and uphold the rights and welfare of of everyone - citizens and aliens alike - who are within our territorial jurisdiction, our government will never turn a blind eye whenever our laws are violated. Walang sinasanto ang ngipin ng ating batas”, the veteran lawmaker said.

Sen. Revilla posed a challenge to the law enforcement agencies in the country to perform their mandate to ultimately assure the security of the Filipino people.