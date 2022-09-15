Photo Release

September 15, 2022 True state of the country’s peace and order: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairperson of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, presides over a public inquiry into the spate of kidnappings, disappearance, abuses and other types of crimes happening in the country. According to Dela Rosa, he has been receiving a lot of text messages from civilians expressing serious concerns about the safety of their loved ones because of social media posts about the rampant crime incidents. Dela Rosa said the main objective of the committee is to find out from the Philippine National Police (PNP) the true state of the country’s peace and order and to somehow ease public anxiety brought by the said incidents. “Sometimes I praise you (PNP). Sometimes I castigate you. They may come in different forms, but it only means that we, the public, believe that you will succeed in fulfilling your mandate to maintain peace and order in our country,” Dela Rosa added. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)