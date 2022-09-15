Photo Release

September 15, 2022 Coordination is key: Sen. Grace Poe calls on law enforcement agencies to work together in preventing and acting on incidents of abduction, especially those that involve foreigners. At the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs inquiry Thursday, September 15, 2022, on the reported rise of kidnappings in the country, Poe raised concern over reports that some foreign tourists are being tricked into visiting the Philippines only to be abducted and "sold" to criminal syndicates. Citing information reaching her office, the senator said the victims were exploited and forced to work by the alleged syndicates. "That's why it is a big challenge to our police force, as this requires coordination," Poe said in Filipino, while also asking immigration authorities to thoroughly screen foreign nationals entering the country. "Because if these incidents happen here, I'm sure it can happen to Filipinos, our countrymen, abroad. So we should investigate these," she appealed. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)