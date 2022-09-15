Photo Release

September 15, 2022 BSKE postponement submitted for plenary debates: Sen. Imee Marcos, chairperson of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation, submits for plenary debates Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1306 or “An Act Postponing the December 2022 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections. In her sponsorship speech delivered Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Marcos said the proposed election postponement is just a preliminary measure “to give us time to study and debate the deeper issues confronting the barangay and SK system under our present law.” She said this is also a means to buy time for a series of measures that her committee is proposing to Congress. “A quick review reveals that every barangay election since 1989 has been postponed resulting in an actual extension of term averaging 4 to 5 years. Hence, I propose that the term of the barangay and SK officials should be extended to 6 years, permanently fixing their elections every May the year following the presidential elections,” Marcos said, adding that she filed SBN 1195, last August 16, 2022 to that effect. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)