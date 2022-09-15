Photo Release

September 15, 2022 Beyond scope of law: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III attends the Blue Ribbon Committee inquiry Thursday, September 15, 2022, on the allegedly overpriced and outdated laptops procured by the Department of Education (DepEd) through the Department of Budget and Management-Procurement Service (PS-DBM). Pimentel informed former PS-DBM officer-in-charge Lloyd Christopher Lao that legislators are looking into a “theory” that PS-DBM can only be a procurement agency and not a procuring entity that could conduct end-to-end transactions. He said PS-DBM might have entered into contracts that may be “beyond the scope of the law.” If such was the case, Pimentel said, then the contracts entered into by PS-DBM and the requesting agencies may have been void from the beginning. “We are looking into this theory. We have to look at the intention under the law. If it is against public policy for PS-DBM to become a procurement entity then we will have some serious consequences. We will study the subject matter,” Pimentel said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)