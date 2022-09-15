Photo Release

September 15, 2022 PH not haven for criminals: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., during Thursday’s Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs hearing, September 15, 2022, on kidnappings, abductions, disappearances, and the recent spate of crimes warns individuals, especially foreigners, against committing crimes in the Philippines. Revilla particularly cited Chinese nationals employed by Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators who were involved in criminal activities. “We cannot deny that the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators also known as the POGO industry has helped local businesses and boosted our tourism industry. We are not condemning the industry, what we are condemning is the seeming lawlessness that pervades the industry,” Revilla said. The senator said the government could not tolerate everyone – citizens or aliens – if laws are violated. He said the Philippines is known for its warm hospitality “but make no mistake... our country cannot be a haven for criminals. Enough is enough.” (OS Revilla/photo)