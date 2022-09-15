Photo Release

September 15, 2022 What’s the truth?: Sen. Imee Marcos, during the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs hybrid hearing on kidnappings, abductions, disappearances, and the recent spate of crimes, says she was baffled by the conflicting data of police reports. Marcos said the Philippine National Police (PNP) recorded a total of 149 crimes, which does not include minor offenses and yet, in overall report, the PNP indicates that index and non-index crimes have gone down. Further, the senator noted reports indicating that 56 kidnappings involved Chinese nationals. “Which of these are true and why is it reported that while crime rate has fallen, our citizens are very afraid,” Marcos said Thursday, September 15, 2022. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)