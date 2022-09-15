Photo Release

September 15, 2022 Reducing hunger amid rising food prices: Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Thursday, September 15, 2022, seeks the government's plans for reducing hunger in the Philippines for 2023 and beyond. At the continuation of the Committee on Finance's meeting with members of the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) on the P5.268-trillion proposed 2023 budget, Hontiveros pointed out how the rapid increase in food prices, as foreseen by government economic and finance managers, could worsen hunger incidence in the country. While noting initiatives to boost the production of the local agriculture sector, the minority senator observed the supposed lack in other policy instruments to address the problem. In response, Socioeconomic Planning Sec. Arsenio Balisacan said the Marcos administration's 8-point economic agenda includes plans for addressing the high cost of commodities, and supporting vulnerable sectors of population to cushion its impact. Hontiveros said the government's hunger reduction goals should be incorporated in the 2023 budget. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)