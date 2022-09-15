Photo Release

September 15, 2022 Experts on transportation: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, presides over the second hybrid briefing on the proposed P5.268 trillion 2023 national budget Thursday, September 15, 2022. While tackling the budget of the Department of Transportation (DOTR), Angara asked the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) whether it could create a pool of transportation experts in its agency to prevent learning curves in big project tickets for transportation and procurement. Angara pointed out that every administration experience learning curves on big ticket projects as department officials come and go. “I noticed in the last administrations, there’s a swift movement of people… If you look at your team now, you are all brand new. Although there are some returning undersecretaries. Maybe NEDA can develop experts on transportation and procurement with respect to these types of big-ticket projects. That’s my observation. Maybe we can have some systemic strengthening,” Angara said. (Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB)