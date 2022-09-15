Photo Release

September 15, 2022 Regain public trust, confidence to the PNP: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada urges the Philippine National Police (PNP) to exert effort further to regain the public’s trust and confidence in the institution. Estrada made the appeal during the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs’ public hearing Thursday, September 15, 2022, on the spate of kidnappings, disappearances, abuses, and other types of crimes happening in the country. Based on the data of the PNP, there were 29 reported kidnapping incidents from January to September this year, and 15 of these involved Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) workers. The PNP also admitted that one of the challenges they face is underreporting kidnapping incidents. Estrada acknowledged the problem noting that most of the victims would instead seek the help of politicians than of the police. (Photo c/o OS Estrada)