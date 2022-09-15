Photo Release

September 15, 2022 Ensuring consumer protection in online transactions: The Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship led by Sen. Mark Villar, tackles five proposals seeking the enactment of the Internet Transaction Act to protect consumers and merchants engaged in internet transactions by introducing stringent regulations in the e-Commerce Bureau. The bill is one of the 19 priority measures outlined by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address. “I presume we don’t have to start from scratch because the proposed measure has been thoroughly discussed in the previous Congress,” Villar said Thursday, September 15, 2022. Based on review, he added, all five measures appear to be similar and have completely adopted provisions of the substitute bill reported out last Congress. Asked by Villar to comment on the provision giving additional powers to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary to take down online selling sites found in violation of the law, Trade Asec. Mary Jean Pacheco said this is one of the “valued provisions” of the bill, where DTI could immediately act when there are violations. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)