Photo Release

September 20, 2022 Tolentino supports DOLE chief appointment: Sen. Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino, during the Commission on Appointments (CA) plenary session, expresses his support for the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of Bienvenido Laguesma as secretary of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). “I fully support the confirmation of Sec. Benny Laguesma…I am very sure that with the background and experience of Sec. Laguesma he will be able to contribute to the expansion and growth of the Philippine economy,” Tolentino said. Sec. Laguesma got the unanimous support of 24 members of the CA.(Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)