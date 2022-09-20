Photo Release

September 20, 2022 Estrada tackles bill institutionalizing NTF-ELCAC, veterans’ pension et al: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, begins the deliberations on bills institutionalizing the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac), rationalizing the disability and increasing the monthly pension of war veterans as well as the proposed provision of legal assistance to officers and personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP). Estrada is the chairperson of the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)