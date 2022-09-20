Photo Release

September 20, 2022 Villar’s prayer for farmers and fisherfolks: Leading the chamber in prayer, Sen. Cynthia Villar expresses her gratitude to God for blessing the country with “men and women who continue to cultivate our land, nurture our livestock, head out to the sea to catch marine bounties and continuously toil to produce healthy food that provide nourishment.” At the start of Tuesday’s plenary session, September 20, 2022, Villar prayed: “Be with our farmers, Lord, bless them with a good harvest and income and please watch over them especially during the times they are in harm’s way. Further, we beseech You, Lord to make this Senate an instrument in ensuring that our farmers and fisherfolks are respected, cared for, and compensated fairly for their work that give sustenance for all of us in the most basic way possible.” (Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB)