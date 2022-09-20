Photo Release

September 20, 2022 Assistance for Filipino war veterans: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., at the hybrid hearing of the Committee on National Defense, Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation, Tuesday, September 20, 2022 appeals to the committee to help pass Senate Bill No. 700 otherwise known as the Increase in the Monthly Pension for War Veterans Act. Authored by Revilla, SBN 700 calls for an across-the-board P3,000 increase in the pension of all Filipino War Veterans. Revilla said that the proposal will serve as "inflationary adjustment to the rising costs of basic needs due to the ongoing pandemic and global economic crisis" that also affects war veterans and their families. "This is how we can acknowledge and pay homage for their courage and bravery. For having to witness the terrors of wars and enduring them to hold the line, our war veterans deserve nothing less," Revilla said in English and Filipino. (Screengrab / Senate PRIB)