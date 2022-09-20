Photo Release

September 20, 2022 One of former President Estrada’s best: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada describes Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Sec. Bienvenido Laguesma as one of the best Cabinet officials of his father, former Pres. Joseph Estrada. In throwing support to Laguesma’s confirmation before the Commission on Appointments (CA), Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Estrada said the returning DOLE chief brings with him his wealth of 28 years of experience in government service, 22 years of which were spent with the labor department. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)