Photo Release

September 20, 2022 Self-deportation of POGO workers: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III asks Justice Sec. Crispin Remulla if there is a possibility that Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) workers would voluntarily go back to China at their own expense rather than having them deported by the government. Pimentel explained that since there are calls to make POGO operations illegal in the country, it is likely that some operators will downsize or even close up shop. “Is it possible that affected POGO workers would go back (to their home country) at their own initiative? That we don’t have to resort to deportation?” Pimentel asked during the hybrid hearing of the Senate Committee on Finance on the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and its attached agencies Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Remulla told the committee that self-deportation is possible but they need to monitor the affected POGO workers because most of them may not consider going back to China as a good option because of the penalties they may have to face.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)