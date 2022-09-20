Photo Release

September 20, 2022 Decongest PH courts: Sen. Alan Peter “Compañero” Cayetano, during the Department of Justice (DOJ) budget hearing conducted by the Committee on Finance Tuesday, September 20, 2022, expresses alarm over the increasing backlog of criminal and civil cases filed in courts. Cayetano said he wanted to find a solution to decongest the courts in the country from voluminous cases and asked the justice department to submit 10 or 15 years study of trajectory increases of court cases including the population growth of court personnel. “It seems that the natural thing to do is to advocate, to lobby, both to the Supreme Court and the DOJ, for more fiscals, more judges, and more facilities but that would mean that we are becoming a much more litigious society,” Cayetano said. Justice Sec. Jesus Crispin Remulla said the growing population of the country has contributed to the court congestion. He vowed to provide the request of the senator.(Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)