Photo Release

September 20, 2022 Lapid hails IRR of Free Legal Assistance Law: Sen. Manuel "Lito" Lapid takes the podium Tuesday, September 20, 2022 to express his elation over the promulgation of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Republic Act (RA) No. 9999 or the Free Legal Assistance Act of 2010, 12 years after it was enacted into law. He thanked former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo for signing the law, as well as his former and current colleagues in the Senate for steering its passage. He also cited Finance Sec. Benjamin Diokno and Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Lilia Guillermo for prioritizing the law's IRR. Also called the "Lapid Law," RA 9999 aims to encourage lawyers to render free legal services to those who cannot afford such services through tax incentives. (Senate PRIB Photos)