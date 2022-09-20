Photo Release

September 20, 2022 A man of honor & integrity: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session of the Commission on Appointments September 20, 2022, manifests his support for the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of Bienvenido Laguesma as secretary of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). As a labor law practitioner, Ejercito said, Laguesma is well aware of the plight of workers “who are sometimes left with no choice but to settle with a hostile work environment.” “To me, he is a man of honor and integrity. Values that are most needed by the Department of Labor and Employment in order to implement the most needed reforms within the organization,” Ejercito added. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)