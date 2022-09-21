Photo Release

September 21, 2022 CA confirms new Ambassador to Japan: The Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, gave its nod to the confirmation of the nomination of Mylene Garcia-Albano as the Philippines' new ambassador to Japan. A lawyer and former Davao City representative, Garcia-Albano is the country's first female ambassador to Japan. Prior to her confirmation, she faced members of the CA's Committee on Foreign Affairs and vowed to prioritize food security, energy, health, education, trade and investments, and tourism during her tenure. She said she would also "work actively" to protect the welfare of some 300,000 Filipinos in Japan. "I will show them what women can do, especially the first woman ambassador to represent our country to Japan," Garcia-Albano said. During its plenary session, the CA also confirmed the nomination of Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) officers Voltaire Dela Cruz Mauricio as Chief of Mission Class II; and Val Simon Taganas Roque as Career Minister. (Joseph Vidal/Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)