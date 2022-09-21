Photo Release

September 21, 2022 Serve people first: Senate President Pro tempore Loren Legarda extols Ambassador Mylene Garcia-Albano to Japan during the latter's confirmation by the Commission on Appointments Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Legarda, in her sponsorship speech, said Albano sets a high standard in leadership, armed with the discipline and determination to get things done. “Her track record and dedication to public service will reaffirm the already strong bilateral relations between our country and Japan. Her compassion in serving the people first is a central tenet in ensuring the safety and well-being of the over 285,739 Filipinos living in Japan,” Legarda said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)