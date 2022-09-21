Photo Release

September 21, 2022 Strengthen PH, Japan ties: Commission on Appointments (CA) Minority Leader Alan Peter “Compañero” S. Cayetano, during Wednesday’s plenary session September 21, 2022, joins the majority bloc in endorsing the nomination of Mylene Garcia-Albano as the new Philippine ambassador to Japan. However, the senator challenged Garcia-Albano to wield extra efforts to strengthen the relations between the Philippines and Japan, stressing the importance of a strong cooperation which is indispensable to the security and prosperity of both countries. “After listening to the qualifications and the experience of the nominee, everyone is convinced that she is the right one for the job…If we want to change the country, the friendship of Japan and the Philippines is very important,” Cayetano said. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)