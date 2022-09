Photo Release

September 21, 2022 Confirmed: Fifty generals and senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines pose with members of the Commission on Appointments (CA) led by Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, the concurrent chairperson of the appointments body, following the confirmation of their promotions during the plenary session of the CA Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)