Photo Release

September 21, 2022 Stop discriminating OFWs: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, during the plenary session, Wednesday, September 21, 2022, expresses disappointment to the unfair treatment that Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) receive when they depart from the Philippines to their countries of employment. In a privilege speech, Sen. Pia Cayetano bared the seeming discrimination against OFWs who were allegedly required by their recruitment and manpower agencies to wear additional personal protective equipment (PPE), such as face shields, medical gowns and gloves on international flights, while regular travelers were not mandated to comply. "Unbelievable, I just can't believe it... I'm sorry to say this, but they are trampling on the dignity of our Filipino workers," Villanueva said in English and Filipino. The majority leader also called upon the Department of Migrant Workers, relevant government agencies and embassies to conduct an investigation on this issue and ensure that OFWs are being treated rightly and with pride across the globe. (Albert Calvelo / Senate PRIB)