September 21, 2022 Tolentino defends sugar Committee Report: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, chairperson of the Blue Ribbon Committee and sponsor of Committee Report No. 3 on the fiasco behind Sugar Order No. 4, continues to reply to the questions of Sen. Risa Hontiveros Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Responding to her queries on the contents of the report, Tolentino maintained that the investigation was confined to the preliminaries concerning the drafting of the order over the personalities involved. While admitting that smuggling would be a collateral matter, Tolentino said the committee “never focused on the smuggling side to such a point that we never attempted to go after the smugglers, the hoarders, and the records of the Bureau of Customs.” Had the committee tackled smuggling, Tolentino said the investigation would still be proceeding until now. (Bibo Nueva Espana/ Senate PRIB)