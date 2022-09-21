Photo Release

September 21, 2022 Is wearing PPE a travel requirement for certain OFWs?: In a privilege speech, Senator Pia Cayetano shows photos of traveling Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) wearing full personal protective equipment. She asked if certain OFWs are being made to wear PPEs as a travel requirement, and called for an inquiry on the matter. "I hope we can help out our OFWs so that they won't have to pay extra to travel for work, and they don’t have to travel in this kind of discomfort," Cayetano said.