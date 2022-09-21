Photo Release

September 21, 2022 Visa-free entry to Japan for Filipinos: Senate President and Commission on Appointments Chairperson Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri urges Amb. Mylene Garcia-Albano to push the visa-free entry for all Filipinos to Japan. During the Commission on Appointments’ Committee on Foreign Affairs meeting Wednesday, September 21, 2022, which deliberated on the nomination of Garcia-Albano as ambassador to Japan, Zubiri noted that a visa-free status is the best, given that Japan is a great neighbor and partner in development. “We have to continuously put in the consciousness of the Filipino people the amount of aid, JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) and other aid groups that are coming into the Philippines through Japan,” Zubiri said as he also urged the envoy to convince the Japanese government to take over pending development programs, especially the construction of bridges in many islands in the Philippines. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)