Photo Release

September 21, 2022 Is wearing PPE a travel requirement for certain OFWs?: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during Wednesday’s plenary session, September 21, 2022, laments seeing departing overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) wearing personal protective equipment (PPEs) complete with face shields, gloves and footsies while waiting for their airlines to arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Cayetano presented photos taken a few weeks ago at the NAIA 3 of OFWs wearing PPEs. “It’s like the height of ridiculousness that you have to wear those footsies because they are walking around the whole airport where thousands of people enter, walk around every day. So there is nothing hygienic about being in footsies, as opposed to being in their regular rubber shoes or walking shoes,” Cayetano said. The senator asked if certain OFWs are being made to wear PPEs as a travel requirement, and called for an inquiry on the matter. "I hope we can help out our OFWs so that they won't have to pay extra to travel for work, and they don’t have to travel in this kind of discomfort," Cayetano said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)