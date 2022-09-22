Photo Release

September 22, 2022 Tolentino backs proposed National Hijab Day: Sen Francis “Tol” Tolentino expresses his full support for the two proposed measures that seek to declare February 1 of every year as National Hijab Day and promote an understanding of the Muslim tradition of wearing a hijab. Tolentino, during the Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs hearing Thursday, September 22, 2022, also assured all stakeholders that he is aware of and understands their sentiments. The panel also tackled Senate Resolution No. 149 directing the committee to look into the joint management agreement between the Clark Development Corporation, the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples and the Tribong Ayta concerning the development of the Clark sub-zone. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)