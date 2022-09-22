Photo Release

September 22, 2022 Ways and Means panel fine tunes taxpayer’s bill of rights: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the Committee on Ways and Means, leads the technical working group (TWG) in consolidating and fine-tuning several measures promoting the taxpayers’ bill of rights Thursday, September 22, 2022. During the hybrid TWG, Gatchalian emphasized the need to refocus their attention on the most important personality in the tax reform, which is the taxpayer. There are three bills seeking to protect the rights of taxpayers: Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1077 filed by Sen. Lito Lapid, SBN 1199 filed by Gatchalian and SBN 1309 filed by Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. The three bills will be consolidated into a committee report, which will then be sponsored in the plenary. (Albert Calvelo / Senate PRIB)