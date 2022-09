Photo Release

September 23, 2022 Buy Pinoy products: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar goes shopping for local products made in Negros during the 36th Negros Trade Fair dubbed as "Hidlaw" at the Glorietta Activity Center, Makati City. The senator has been encouraging Filipinos to patronize local products. She filed the “Buy Pinoy, Build Pinoy Act" that intends to inculcate in every Filipino the wisdom of supporting Filipino-made products and recognizing Filipino producers.