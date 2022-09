Photo Release

September 24, 2022 Pia lauds DMW, POEA response to her speech on OFWs being made to wear PPEs: In a privilege speech last September 21, Senator Pia Cayetano called the Senate's attention to photos of OFWs wearing full PPEs upon departure at local airports. In response, the POEA has issued Advisory No.62 prohibiting the said travel requirement for OFWs. DMW Sec. Susan Ople also issued a statement calling the practice 'outdated, misguided, and oppressive.'