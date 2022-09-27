Photo Release

September 27, 2022 Sen Bato Dela Rosa to the representatives of DND and its attached agencies during the department's FY 2023 budget hearing: As a guide to your presentation, other than those in the National Expenditure Program, I would also like to hear you discuss the following. Number 1, utilization of your 2022 budget, your agency’s accomplishments, and updates on the revised AFP Modernization Program kasi alam naman natin na ito’y lalabas sa mga tanong do’n sa plenary. So in order for me to be able to defend your budget properly, you also prepare me properly. ‘Di ba? You equip me with all the armaments needed in our battle in the plenary. So ‘yun lang ang request ko sa inyo.