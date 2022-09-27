Photo Release

September 27, 2022 End injustice against OFWs: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo, in his privilege speech during Tuesday’s plenary session, September 27, 2022, discloses the injustice suffered by overseas Filipino worker Jovelyn Tang Andres as he extended assistance by providing livelihood and house and lot to the victim's family using money coming from his own pocket. Tulfo also vowed to give justice to the death of Andres by giving all the needed help and by passing bills to address the problems of many OFWs. “I will be passing bills to address these concerns. I implore upon you my dear colleagues, to help me prioritize these bills and put an end to OFWs coming home lifeless,” Tulfo stressed in his speech. “Let me emphasize the policy laid down in our Constitution, the protection of life, liberty, and property are essential for the enjoyment by all the people of the blessings of democracy. Jovelyn came home lifeless, she was deprived of her liberty in Saudi, and she was made to work without getting paid. If we do not do anything about this, our OFWs will spit on our Constitution,” he added.(Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)